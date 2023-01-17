scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Delhi reports seventh cold wave day in January; minimum temperature at 2.4 degree Celsius

The minimum of 2.4 degree is five degree below normal for this time of the year at the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base observatory.

IMD records a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 4 degree or less. (file)
Listen to this article
Delhi reports seventh cold wave day in January; minimum temperature at 2.4 degree Celsius
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delhi recorded the seventh cold wave day of the month Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 2.4 degree Celsius, a degree above the 1.4 degree reported on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates that cold wave conditions are set to persist in Delhi till Wednesday, before the temperature begins to rise.

The minimum of 2.4 degree is five degree below normal for this time of the year at the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base observatory.

This year, January is colder than it was last year. There were no cold wave days during this month last year compared to the seven such days this year. Much like this year, there were seven such cold wave days in January 2021. There was one such day each in January 2020 and 2019, but none in January 2018.

IMD records a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 4 degree or less.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU
Odisha to divest 49% stake in profit-making PSU

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be around 19 degree Celsius, close to the normal of 19.8 degree for this time of the year.

While clear skies are on the forecast for Tuesday, Delhi is likely to receive very light rainfall on Thursday and on January 23, the IMD forecast indicates.

More from Delhi

An IMD forecast issued on Tuesday morning said that the minimum temperature over Northwest India is likely to rise by 4 to 6 degree from January 19 to 21.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 11:10 IST
Next Story

After review, Gurgaon authority directs officials to expedite road construction work, install street lights

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close