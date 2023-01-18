Delhi reports most number of cold wave days in January in a decade; respite soon

Delhi has seen the most number of cold wave days in January in at least a decade.

The national capital recorded its eighth cold wave day Wednesday when the minimum temperature was 2.6 degree Celsius, five degree below the normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) records a cold wave in the plains when the minimum temperature is 4 degree or less.

This year, the number of cold wave days in January has surpassed the seven such days recorded in 2021. Six cold wave days were recorded in 2013, data from the IMD shows. In January 2019, 2020, 2015, and 2014, there was one cold wave day each.

In some years over the past decade, January has recorded no cold wave day at all, like in 2022, 2018, 2016, and 2012. In 2017, there were three such days. This makes the number of cold wave days in January this year the highest from at least 2012 onwards.

Having braved a cold January so far, the city is likely to see some respite over the next few days with cold wave conditions abating from Thursday onwards. The minimum temperature on Thursday could rise to 6 degree Celsius and further rise to 8 degree by Friday, according to the IMD forecast.

In Delhi, light rainfall is likely on Thursday night. Next week, light rainfall or thundershowers are likely on Monday and Tuesday, January 23 and 24.

The IMD forecast also points to a wet spell over Northwest India from January 21 to 25 on account of an active western disturbance.

It also indicates a light to moderate hailstorm is likely over isolated parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Northern Rajasthan on January 23 and 24. On these two days, strong winds are also likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.