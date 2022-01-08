Delhi reports 48 new Omicron cases, tally at 513

Delhi reported 48 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 Saturday, taking the total number of such cases so far to 513 as per the official tally released by the Union Health Ministry. At present, Delhi has the second-highest number of confirmed Omicron cases in the country after Maharashtra which has reported 876 cases of the new variant.

The city reported one case of the Omicron variant on Friday and no cases on Thursday, but 82 cases were added on Wednesday.

This comes even as the capital is in the middle of a third wave of Covid-19 infections, reporting over 17,000 cases on Friday alone. The wave is being driven by the new variant with Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier stating that 81 per cent of the samples sequenced during the New Year weekend were detected with the Omicron variant, following which one of the labs confirmed that 80 per cent of those cases did not have a history of international travel or contact with an international traveller.

Along with the increase in cases, there has also been a rise in the number of deaths. So far, 29 deaths have been reported in the first seven days of the month.

The number of Covid deaths began to show a marked increase towards the end of December with seven of the nine deaths in the month being reported in the last two weeks. Delhi reported only five Covid deaths in September, four in October and seven in November.

The spike in cases has resulted in a high active case load of 39,873. As many as 1,390 of these individuals are currently in hospitals across the city, with 31 patients on ventilators and 286 on oxygen support.