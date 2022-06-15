Delhi reports 1,375 new Covid cases, positivity rate climbs to 7.01%

The number of Covid-19 cases in the capital shot up over the last two days, with 1,375 cases recorded on Wednesday. The positivity rate – proportion of samples tested that returned positive, indicative of the spread of the infection in the community – stood at 7.01%, as per the government’s health bulletin.

The daily incidence increased from 500 to over 1,000 in seven days during the current surge. To compare, it took only three days for a similar change in April when the cases spiked a little after mask mandates were done away with. It took a similar three days in January when Delhi witnessed the omicron variant driven third wave. Although the numbers declines slightly after the April spike, it did not reduce to the levels seen after the third wave.

Mask mandates are in place right now in Delhi.

The positivity rate stood at 7.64% at the highest during the slight peak in April. It stood at 30.6% during the January surge, meaning one in three persons who were tested for the infection had it. The current positivity rate, experts believe, does not reflect the true picture as many people are now testing for the infection with home kits.

Along with the increase in the number of cases, there has also been a slight increase in the number of hospitalisations, with 160 persons currently being admitted as per the bulletin. The city doctors have said that the symptoms this time around are similar to what was seen during the January wave, with those admitted to hospitals needing treatment for conditions other than the viral infection.

The number of active cases or those with a current infection stands at 3,643 as per the health bulletin.