To ensure safe rides, 44 old flyovers across Delhi to be repaired over the next three years

The periodic repair, rehabilitation, and maintenance of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) structures is critical to ensure the safety, functionality and longevity of essential transportation systems. (Express Photo)

Out of the more than 100 flyovers in Delhi, 85 are more than a decade old – some even date back to the 1990s.

Following directions issued by a city court, 44 flyovers that are more than 15 years old will now be put through structural audits to assess their health and fitness, officials said.

“Structural audits of flyovers should be conducted every five years,” said a senior official of the Public Works Department (PWD), the Delhi government body that will test the strength and safety of flyovers that crisscross the city along its most critical traffic arteries.

“The PWD has identified 44 flyover corridors that require repair and rehabilitation,” the official said. A consultant will be appointed to carry out structural audits.