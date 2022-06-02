Delhi to rename streets and colonies with ‘Harijan’ in their names after Ambedkar

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government is planning to rename streets and colonies in the city with the word “Harijan” in their names after BR Ambedkar.

A proposal to this effect has been tabled by Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. According to government sources, the minister has also chaired a meeting in this regard with senior officials to expedite the process.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The proposal has come in the wake of the central government’s guideline advising against the use of the word “Harijan”, considered derogatory by scheduled caste communities.

“The Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal strives to uplift the SC (scheduled caste), ST (scheduled tribe) , and OBC (other backward class) communities living in the national capital. We have taken immediate cognisance of the need for renaming of all “Harijan” colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets. We have proposed that all these colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets be named after Babasaheb Ambedkar instead,” said Gautam.