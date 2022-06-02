scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Delhi to rename streets and colonies with ‘Harijan’ in their names after Ambedkar

The proposal comes after the central government’s guideline advising against the use of the word 'Harijan', considered derogatory by scheduled caste communities.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 2, 2022 2:35:26 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government is planning to rename streets and colonies in the city with the word “Harijan” in their names after BR Ambedkar.

A proposal to this effect has been tabled by Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. According to government sources, the minister has also chaired a meeting in this regard with senior officials to expedite the process.

The proposal has come in the wake of the central government’s guideline advising against the use of the word “Harijan”, considered derogatory by scheduled caste communities.

“The Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal strives to uplift the SC (scheduled caste), ST (scheduled tribe) , and OBC (other backward class) communities living in the national capital. We have taken immediate cognisance of the need for renaming of all “Harijan” colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets. We have proposed that all these colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets be named after Babasaheb Ambedkar instead,” said Gautam.

