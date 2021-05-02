Delhi: Two nursing staff held for stealing Remdesivir of dead Covid patients in hospital

The special staff of West district police received information that one Yashwanth would come near Punjabi bagh flyover to deliver Remdesivir injection after striking a deal with relatives of a covid patient. (Photo: REUTERS/File)

Two nursing staff of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital have been arrested from West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area for allegedly stealing Remdesivir injection from the patients, who died in their hospital during treatment, and selling them at a high price. Five vials of the drug that is used to treat Covid-19 patients have been recovered from them.

So far, four nursing staff from different private hospitals in the national capital have been arrested for allegedly stealing Remdesivir injections from the hospital and selling them illegally at a high price.

Police said the accused have been identified as Domathoti Yashwanth Rao (27) and Deepak Singh (28). “Rao is working as staff nurse in ICU Ward of Maharaja Agrasen hospital, Punjabi Bagh, and Singh is also working in ICU Ward. Police have recovered five Remdesivir injections from their possession,” a senior police officer said.

The special staff of West district police received information that one Yashwanth would come near Punjabi bagh flyover to deliver Remdesivir injection after striking a deal with relatives of a covid patient. “Acting on this information, police laid a trap and arrested him on Saturday evening. Two Remdesivir injections were recovered from his possession,” an officer said.

“On his instances, Rao’s associate Singh was also arrested and three Remdesivir injections were recovered from his possession. During questioning, they disclosed that they were stealing the injections from the patients, who died in their hospital during treatment and were selling them at Rs 30,000. An FIR has been registered against them at Punjabi Bagh police station,” the officer said.