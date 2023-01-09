Delhi remains under cold wave grip

For the fourth consecutive day, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for Delhi, saw cold wave conditions that brought the minimum temperature down to 1.9 degrees Celsius, the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded in January from at least 2008.

In the past 15 years, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded a lower minimum temperature only once earlier, in 2021, when the temperature dropped to 1.1 degrees Celsius on January 1, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows. Since 2008, the minimum temperature has fallen below 2 degrees twice before – in 2013 and in 2008, when the minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees was recorded in January. The all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature at Safdarjung in January is minus 0.6 degrees in 1935.

The normal minimum temperature for January 8 to 10, calculated as a long-period average, is 7.1 degrees Celsius.

The start of the year has been persistently cold with the first week of January being colder than what has usually been recorded in the first week of previous years.

The average minimum temperature from January 1 to 8 this year was 4.6 degrees, the lowest average for the first week in about nine years. Over the decade, from 2012, a lower average of 3.23 degrees was recorded in the first week of 2013, averages taken from IMD data shows.

This year, there were four days at Safdarjung when cold wave conditions were recorded in January, marking intensely cold nights.

Qualitatively, the IMD defines a cold wave as one where the temperature “becomes fatal to the human body when exposed”. In terms of minimum temperature, a cold wave is recorded when it is four degrees or less. While there were days in January last year when the daytime temperatures remained below the normal, no cold wave days were recorded. There were six cold wave days in January 2021 and one such day each in January 2020 and 2019.

Advertisement

This comes on the heels of what was a warmer start to the winter this season in terms of maximum temperatures in December. The average maximum temperature in December in Delhi was 23.6 degrees in 2022, marginally higher than 22.4 degrees in 2021, 23.4 degrees in 2020, and 18.7 degrees in 2019. IMD scientists had then attributed the higher-than-normal maximum temperatures at the start of December to fewer western disturbances affecting northwest India.

The IGI Airport at Palam was also affected by the longest dense fog episode of the season so far, with visibility remaining at around 50 metres from 2.30 am to 10 am, impacting flight operations and delaying some flights. Visibility even at 11.30 am had improved only to around 250 metres. High moisture over the Indo-Gangetic Plain and light winds have been contributing to foggy mornings over the region.

While a western disturbance had been expected to bring some respite from the cold over the weekend, the impact was not significant, according to IMD scientists. R K Jenamani, scientist, IMD, said the temperature could begin rising from around January 10, with another western disturbance likely to affect northwest India. Western disturbances bring easterly winds, a shift from colder winds that come from the westerly or northwesterly direction and have been affecting Delhi-NCR this week.

Advertisement

Dense fog and cold wave conditions are likely on Monday as well when the minimum temperature is likely to be 3 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature could settle at around 18 degrees.