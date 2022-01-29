Delhi: Relief for farmers who lost crops due to unseasonal rain

The Delhi cabinet Friday approved ex-gratia relief of Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers whose lands were damaged by unseasonal rains last year.

In September-October, several acres of farmland were damaged due to incessant rain and waterlogging in fields owing to flooding in nearby natural drains. Following requests by farmers, the government had sent several teams to assess the situation on the ground in October.

The settlement will be paid as per the damage caused. If it is found to be 70% or less, the recompense will be 70% of the amount. If the assessed loss is more than 70%, Rs 20,000 per acre will be paid fully.

According to the revenue department’s order issued Friday, farmers claiming ex-gratia must have records proving ownership of the land that was damaged last year. “Compensation will not be paid to landowners who are in the nature of companies or whose land has been vested in Gaon Sabha and the vesting order stands. Further, farmhouses which are in nature of plots with pucca boundary walls will also be excluded,” it stated.

The expenditure for this will be about Rs 53 crore for an approximate area of 29,000 acres.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal has always stood for the rights of farmers. He had announced compensation in the past too. Back then, the CM had stated that ever since AAP came to power in Delhi, the government has made sure that the farmers don’t feel helpless and had paid compensation each time crops were damaged. This has never been a hollow promise and he will ensure that all farmers get compensated,” said a statement issued by the Delhi government.

However, Paras Tyagi working for a non-profit organisation, Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment, that functions in villages, said, “In many cases, farmers are not the recorded owners since many practice contract farming. The government is not paying them what they deserve.”