Delhi: Rejected by woman’s parents, man ‘kills’ them

A day after a visually impaired teacher and his wife were stabbed to death and Rs 1.4 lakh was stolen from their Mohan Garden home, police arrested a 30-year-old MBA graduate.

Police claimed Vishal Singh was angry over the couple’s decision to call off their daughter’s wedding to him, and allegedly killed them.

An accomplice who allegedly helped him get rid of bloodstained clothes has also been arrested.

Police said Singh was set to marry the daughter of Hariballah and Shanti, both in their early 50s, but the couple called the wedding off as they suspected that Singh was already married.

“They then planned to marry their daughter to someone else, which enraged Singh… He decided to kill them so he could marry the woman later,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka district) Anto Alphonse said.

On Saturday, after the couple’s daughter and her minor brother left home, Singh allegedly attacked the couple with a large kitchen knife and fled with the money. He allegedly handed his bloodstained clothes to Santosh Rai (40).

Originally from Gwalior, Singh came to Delhi three years ago in search of a job. He worked as a cab driver and a property dealer before finding employment with an e-commerce company.

Police said he met the victims over a year ago and became so close that he began living with them.

“He was following the police probe closely… He said he wasn’t home at the time of the murder. But the crime scene suggested the offender was familiar with the house,” said the DCP.