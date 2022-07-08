After downpour last week, Delhi reels under warm and sultry weather, very little rain

The southwest monsoon hit Delhi on June 30 and brought heavy rainfall for a day. But over the week since then, the weather in the capital has been warm and sultry, with no significant amount of rainfall, keeping the humidity levels uncomfortably high.

One day of heavy rainfall last week meant that the city has already recorded an excess for the month so far. So far in July, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded 119.8 mm, an excess of 270% over a normal amount of 32.4 mm till July 7.

But this week, Safdarjung has recorded only very small amounts of rainfall, 0.1 mm and 0.6 mm on two separate days. The IMD’s forecast initially said that heavy rain was likely on Wednesday, and earlier this week, the IMD had even issued an ‘orange’ alert for the day. The forecast was later revised to say light rainfall was likely, but Safdarjung recorded no rainfall at all on Wednesday. While light rainfall was on the forecast for Thursday as well, Safdarjung recorded no rainfall till 5.30 pm.

On why the forecast for heavy rainfall was revised, R K Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said that the expectation was for the monsoon trough (a low pressure area that extends from Pakistan to the Bay of Bengal) to come closer to Delhi and bring rain.

“But it remained over south Pakistan. The monsoon trough is still very active over south Pakistan and Gujarat. Light rains are challenging to predict. Delhi experiences very few days of rain and that poses a challenge to isolate those days,” he said, explaining the lack of rainfall on Thursday as well. “Now, rainfall is likely on July 9,” he added. The IMD forecast says that ‘moderate’ rainfall is likely on July 9.

Explained Excess and deficit Monthly variability of large excesses and large deficits in rainfall has been seen in past years too. In 2021 for instance, the Safdarjung weather station recorded large excesses or large deficits for nine out of 12 months of the year. Data for Delhi indicates that eight out of 12 months saw large excesses or deficits in 2020. From 2000 to 2011, large excesses and deficits have been recorded from around five to ten months each year.

Rainfall variability

The variability of rainfall in Delhi is high. The Safdarjung observatory sees only one to two heavy rainfall days during the monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, said Jenamani. The rest of the rainy days are when there’s light or light to moderate rainfall, he added.

Out of 18 rain days in July last year when a total of 507.1 mm was recorded, seven were days when light or traces of rainfall were recorded, and three days recorded ‘heavy’ rain at Safdarjung. In 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the month of July recorded no ‘heavy’ rain days.

From 1981 to 2010, Delhi’s average annual number of rainy days was 40.1 at Safdarjung, which means Delhi receives all of its annual rainfall in what would amount to a little over a month. The average annual rainfall amount at Safdarjung for the same period was 762.3 mm.

Variability in monthly rainfall has also been high this year, oscillating between large excesses and deficits. January recorded an excess of 306% at Safdarjung, while February saw an excess of 65%. In contrast, March recorded a large deficit of 100%, and April saw a deficit of 98%, before a large excess of 142% was recorded in May. The deficit returned in June, with a shortfall of around 67%.

“Monthly rainfall normal for Delhi state is very less for non-monsoon months, even for June, as the monsoon onset generally occurs in July there. So little more rain can give large excess or less rainfall can give large deficient. Alternatively, variability is high during this period,” said Pulak Guhathakurta, head of Climate Research Division, IMD, Pune.