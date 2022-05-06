Delhi: Redevelopment of ITI Shahdara in the offing, Manish Sisodia reviews plan

The Delhi government will redevelop the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Shahdara with state-of-the-art facilities for the training of 10,000 students.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the first phase of the redevelopment action plan Friday and gave suggestions for improvements.

“The Kejriwal government is determined to make every youth of Delhi skilled and efficient enough to stand on their own feet. To provide upskilling opportunities to more and more youngsters, the Kejriwal government is expanding its ITI Shahdara. Along with industrial training, students will have options for polytechnic courses and various other skill-based courses,” said Sisodia.

He said the redevelopment of ITI Shahdara will bring in many new opportunities for students.

“Even after graduating today, youth struggle for jobs due to lack of new-age skills, but after pursuing skill-based courses here, they will have better job prospects. In future, the institute will not only tie up with the prominent companies for training but will also have facilities like innovation labs, and state-of-the-art workshops to provide hands-on training to students,” he said.

“Post redevelopment, the institute will have facilities like state-of-the-art workshops, amphitheatre, auditorium, conference room, audio-visual room, canteen, and library. These facilities will support the holistic development of students and will prepare them for future jobs,” said Sisodia.