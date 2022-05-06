scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: Redevelopment of ITI Shahdara in the offing, Manish Sisodia reviews plan

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the first phase of the redevelopment action plan Friday and gave suggestions for improvements.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 6, 2022 7:08:10 pm
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File)

The Delhi government will redevelop the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Shahdara with state-of-the-art facilities for the training of 10,000 students.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the first phase of the redevelopment action plan Friday and gave suggestions for improvements.

“The Kejriwal government is determined to make every youth of Delhi skilled and efficient enough to stand on their own feet. To provide upskilling opportunities to more and more youngsters, the Kejriwal government is expanding its ITI Shahdara. Along with industrial training, students will have options for polytechnic courses and various other skill-based courses,” said Sisodia.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He said the redevelopment of ITI Shahdara will bring in many new opportunities for students.

Best of Express Premium

Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmissionPremium
Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmission
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...Premium
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questionsPremium
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questions
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send noticesPremium
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send notices
More Premium Stories >>

“Even after graduating today, youth struggle for jobs due to lack of new-age skills, but after pursuing skill-based courses here, they will have better job prospects. In future, the institute will not only tie up with the prominent companies for training but will also have facilities like innovation labs, and state-of-the-art workshops to provide hands-on training to students,” he said.

More from Delhi

“Post redevelopment, the institute will have facilities like state-of-the-art workshops, amphitheatre, auditorium, conference room, audio-visual room, canteen, and library. These facilities will support the holistic development of students and will prepare them for future jobs,” said Sisodia.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement