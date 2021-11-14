Delhi government cuts red tape for restaurants to serve liquor

The Delhi government has merged four licences that are required to serve liquor in restaurants into one as part of its new liquor policy. This will be implemented from November 17, which is also when all government liquor vends will shut and the new private vends will become functional.

Private liquor vends in the city have been shut since October 1 after new tenders were floated for licences in preparation for the implementation of the new liquor policy.

The merging of licences will help ease a load of restaurants as they will now only have to apply for a single licence.

So far, they had to apply for L-17, L- 17 F, L-18 and L-18 F licences to serve foreign and Indian liquor.

The L-17 licence is for independent restaurants to serve Indian liquor, the L-17 F is for serving foreign liquor, the L-18 and L-18 F licences are for serving Indian and foreign liquor, wine, beer and alcopop at restaurants.



The annual licence fee of L-17 will be Rs 5 lakh for independent restaurants with up to 1,000 square feet area, Rs 15 lakh for 1,001 to 2,500 square feet area, and Rs 25 lakh for above 2,500 square feet area.

Liquor sold in restaurants can only be served on the premises and the bottles are not supposed to leave the premises, the order by the excise department states.

Live music, professional performances, bands, DJ, karaoke, singing and dancing will be allowed in these L-17 restaurants, the notification added.