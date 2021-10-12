Delhi: ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign to be launched again amid rising pollution levels

With pollution levels rising in the national capital once again, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launched last year to encourage people to turn off their engines at signals will be reintroduced from October 18 this year.

The CM also said that although the campaign will formally begin from October 18, people should start switching off their engines at the signals right away.

Over the past three to four days, pollution in Delhi has increased, Kejriwal said. “Delhi’s own pollution is within the safe limit all year. But at this time of the year, the levels increase. The governments of the neighbouring states have not helped their farmers and they are forced to burn stubble. NASA satellite data shows that stubble burning has begun and pollution in Delhi has increased,” he said.

In the past seven to eight years, PM10 and PM2.5 levels have reduced by 25% in Delhi, Kejriwal claimed, adding, “We need to try and reduce our own pollution further to prevent the pollution from outside from affecting our health.”

The Chief Minister made appeals to the public to try and reduce pollution. “At least once a week, people must try to avoid using their own vehicles. They can use public transport or try carpooling,” he said. He also said experts have said this method will help reduce pollution levels and also save fuel.

“People must also become the government’s eyes and ears and report instances of pollution, whether of garbage burning or industrial pollution, on the Green Delhi mobile app,” Kejriwal said.

The government had recently launched a 10-point Winter Action Plan to deal with pollution during the season. The plan includes measures to mitigate dust pollution and prevent stubble burning.