Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA arrests 2 more from J&K, 11 in custody so far

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more alleged terror operatives from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Delhi Red Fort bomb blast case, taking the total number of arrests to 11.
ALSO READ | ‘Terror threat’ near Delhi’s Red Fort: Police tighten security across key temples and markets
According to the NIA, the arrested men have been identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar, a resident of Ganderbal, and Tufail Ahmad Bhat from Srinagar. “Both were allegedly involved in supplying weapons to the prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, who was killed in the explosion that rocked the national capital on November 10, 2025. The blast had claimed 11 lives and injured several others,” a NIA spokesperson said.
“The NIA’s probe revealed that both accused were part of a wider network engaged in arms collection and supply for anti-India operations. They also played a role in multiple terror plots beyond the Delhi blast conspiracy,” the spokesperson said.
The Red Fort Blast on November 10, 2025, claimed 13 lives and injured around 30 people. The prime suspect was identified as Umar Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and an assistant professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad.
Forensic analysis of the explosives used in the blast has confirmed the presence of a mixture of ammonium nitrate and triacetone triperoxide (TATP), highly potent chemicals whose sale and handling are heavily regulate. Initial findings from the forensic science laboratory indicate that at least 30-40 kg of ammonium nitrate was present in the car, which could have caused an explosion of such magnitude.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram