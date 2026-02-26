Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA arrests 2 more from J&K, 11 in custody so far

At least 12 people were killed in the Nov 10 blast near Red Fort. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more alleged terror operatives from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Delhi Red Fort bomb blast case, taking the total number of arrests to 11.

Who are the arrested suspects?

According to the NIA, the arrested men have been identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar, a resident of Ganderbal, and Tufail Ahmad Bhat from Srinagar. “Both were allegedly involved in supplying weapons to the prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, who was killed in the explosion that rocked the national capital on November 10, 2025. The blast had claimed 11 lives and injured several others,” a NIA spokesperson said.