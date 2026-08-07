Delhi in red as heavy rain floods roads, brings traffic to standstill

Traffic amid heavy rainfall at ITO Bridge in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

All of Delhi is under red alert as heavy rain continued to lash the national capital on Friday, causing massive traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, which is active up to 9 pm, forecasting moderate rain at many places and heavy rain at isolated places accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning over the next few hours.

Water logging during rainfall near Chandgiram Akhara, in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Water logging during rainfall near Chandgiram Akhara, in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

In several places in Delhi, the rainfall has crossed 100 mm.

These include:

-Pushp Vihar: 111.5 mm

-Chhatarpur: 104.5 mm.

-Ayanagar: 87.4 mm

-Palam: 73.5 mm

-Janakpuri: 68 mm

Safdarjung: 57.3 mm

-Pusa: 59.5 mm

-Jharoda Kalan 67 mm.

Visuals showed heavy waterlogging in areas like Red Fort and Chandgiram Akhara while the key ITO stretch saw traffic snarls.