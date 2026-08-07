Delhi in red as heavy rain floods roads, brings traffic to standstill

In several places in the national capital, the rainfall has crossed 100 mm.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 7, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Vehicular trafficTraffic amid heavy rainfall at ITO Bridge in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
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All of Delhi is under red alert as heavy rain continued to lash the national capital on Friday, causing massive traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, which is active up to 9 pm, forecasting moderate rain at many places and heavy rain at isolated places accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning over the next few hours.

Water-logging-during-rainfall-near-Chandgiram-Akhara-in-New-Delhi-on-Friday Water logging during rainfall near Chandgiram Akhara, in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

In several places in Delhi, the rainfall has crossed 100 mm.

These include:

-Pushp Vihar: 111.5 mm

-Chhatarpur: 104.5 mm.

-Ayanagar: 87.4 mm

-Palam: 73.5 mm

-Janakpuri: 68 mm

Safdarjung: 57.3 mm

-Pusa: 59.5 mm

-Jharoda Kalan 67 mm.

Visuals showed heavy waterlogging in areas like Red Fort and Chandgiram Akhara while the key ITO stretch saw traffic snarls.

On Thursday, contractual sanitation workers were spotted cleaning open drains. The Public Works Department (PWD) had earlier said that it had completed nearly 90% of the annual desilting exercise across its road network before the onset of monsoon.

A senior PWD official, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express that “removing sludge is a continuous process”. “During rain, construction debris, sludge and sewage enter the drainage system. Even after scheduled desilting is completed, workers have to continue removing these deposits manually to keep drains functional,” the official added.

Thursday’s rain had led to brief waterlogging at vulnerable locations, including the Modi Mill flyover underpass near Okhla in Southeast Delhi and Bhairon Marg along the Outer Ring Road in Central Delhi, slowing traffic.

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Gurgaon drowns

Gurgaon remains among the worst-hit areas in the National Capital Region after receiving 67.5 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, placing it in the ‘heavy rainfall’ category, which the IMD defines as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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