Delhi records season’s hottest day at 44.1 degree Celsius

Delhi on Thursday recorded the hottest day of the season with the maximum temperature going up to 44.1 degrees Celsius, reported ANI. Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, (RWFC) said that the temperature was recorded at Palam.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that eight Indian states will come under the grip of heatwave conditions over the next four days.

The IMD has warned against a spike in maximum temperatures over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day temperature will remain above normal and is likely to hover around 44 to 45 degrees Celsius over the plains. Along the coastal cities, temperatures could touch 40 degrees Celsius from May 22 onward.

So far, during this summer, a short spell of heatwave conditions have prevailed in some isolated pockets of Gujarat, Kutch and Maharashtra.

Some of the hottest cities on Thursday included Akola (44.7 degrees Celsius), Nagpur and Bhuj (44.2 degrees Celsius), Ahmedabad (43.8 degrees Celsius), Khandwa (43.5 degrees Celsius), Rajkot and Machilipatnam (43.2 degrees Celsius), Vadodara (42.4 degrees Celsius), Kurnool (42.2 degrees Celsius), Solapur (42.1 degrees Celsius) and Chennai (42 degrees Celsius), among others.

