Delhi records peak power demand

According to a statement issued by BSES, the demand is higher than that of Mumbai and Chennai put together, and three times that of Kolkata.

The peak power demand last year was 7,016 MW. (Representational)

Power demand in Delhi breached all previous records as it touched a peak of 7,241 MW Monday.

Over the past week, temperatures in Delhi have risen again and the IMD had declared a heat wave over the past three days.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 41.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal. The minimum was 30.6 degrees Celsius.

The peak power demand was recorded at 3.29 pm. The peak power demand last year was 7,016 MW.

According to the BSES statement, power demand is expected to cross 7,400 MW this year. “This is an increase of over 250% over the peak power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002,” said the statement.

Monsoon, which usually reaches Delhi on June 29, has also been delayed this year.

