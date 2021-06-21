Delhi records 89 new Covid cases, lowest single-day count this year

Delhi metro is currently operation at 50 per cent of its capacity. (File Photo)

Delhi recorded less than 100 cases in 24 hours for only the second time in more than a year, with 89 new cases in the city.

The last time the city had recorded less than 100 cases was on January 27 when 96 people had tested positive in 24 hours. However, the positivity rate recorded on Monday is much lower than that. Because January 26 was a national holiday, only 29,855 people had been tested and the positivity rate was 0.32%.

In the last 24 hours, 57,128 people were tested, meaning that the city has recorded a positivity rate of 0.16%.

Before January 27, less than 100 cases had been recorded almost nine months before that on April 30, 2020, when 76 people had tested positive.

According to community health experts, a sharp fall in the rate of cases is to be expected after the sharply rising wave Delhi had experienced in April. However, this comes even as AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has warned of an early onset of a third wave — as early as in 6-8 weeks — if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed.

According to the Delhi health bulletin released on Monday, the number of active cases in the city has now fallen below 2,000 to reach 1,996 active cases. Eleven people lost their lives in the last 24 hours.