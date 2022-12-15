Delhi records lowest minimum temperature for the season so far

Delhi saw a cold morning Thursday with the minimum temperature in the early hours dropping to 6.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the season so far. The minimum temperature recorded Thursday was two degrees below normal for this time of the year at the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city.

South Delhi’s Aya Nagar recorded an even colder morning with the minimum temperature settling at 5.4 degrees, four degrees below normal.

With strong winds, Delhi has seen a gradual drop in temperature this week. The maximum temperature, which was around 27.1 degree Celsius Monday, dropped to 24.6 degree Celsius by Wednesday. Till earlier this week, the days had remained warmer than usual with maximum temperatures settling above normal. India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists have said this was on account of fewer western disturbances affecting Delhi this month.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain at around 6 degree Celsius till December 20, the IMD forecast indicates. The maximum temperature is also likely to remain at around 24 or 25 degree Celsius till December 21. Foggy conditions are likely in Delhi from December 17 to 21.

An IMD bulletin issued early Thursday said a fall in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degree is likely over Northwest India over the next 24 hours. The IMD has also issued a forecast for cold wave conditions over parts of Punjab from December 16 to 18.

With wind speeds likely to reduce in the coming days, making meteorological conditions unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, the air quality is set to deteriorate once again.

A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Wednesday said the air quality is likely to return to the ‘very poor’ category by December 17. With strong winds helping with the dispersion of pollutants, Delhi’s air quality improved to be in the ‘moderate’ category Tuesday and Wednesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) Wednesday was 163, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 pm bulletin.