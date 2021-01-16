Delhi records lowest Covid cases since May 9

The Delhi government has further reduced the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients from the existing 30 per cent to 15 per cent of the total bed capacity, and Covid ICU beds from existing 40 per cent to 25 per cent of the total capacity, or at least twice the number of occupancy of Covid beds.

This came on a day Delhi recorded 295 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the lowest in more than eight months.

“Lowest number of cases recorded since May 9, 2020. Positivity rate in Delhi has dropped to an all-time low of 0.44%. Wear mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe,” tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. ens