Delhi records less than 200 new Covid cases, first time since March 1

Delhi reported less than 200 positive cases in the last 24 hours, something that was last recorded on March 1.

In the last 24 hours, 59,556 people were tested of whom 131 tested positive, taking the city’s positivity rate further down to 0.22%. Three and a half months ago, on March 1, the city had recorded 175 cases.

Sixteen people died of Covid in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 3,226 active cases in Delhi of whom 960 are in home isolation. According to the Delhi government Covid dashboard, 1058 ICU Covid beds are currently occupied.

This dip is being recorded as Delhi getting set to further open up next week. Starting Monday, markets and shopping malls can function normally with from 10 am to 8 pm, stand alone shops can remain open beyond 8 pm, restaurants can function at 50 percent capacity, and barbershops and salons can function.

One weekly market will be allowed in each municipal zone in the capital while The Delhi Metro and buses will operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.