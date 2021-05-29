Delhi records less than 1,000 fresh Covid cases first time since March 22

The number of cases recorded in 24 hours in Delhi has come down to three digits after 67 days, with the city reporting 956 in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

The city had conducted 80,473 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 956 turned out to be COVID positive. This means that the city’s positivity rate further decreased to 1.19%. The last time the city had recorded less than 1,000 cases was on March 22, when there were 888 new cases and a positivity rate of 1.32%. However, while the number of deaths recorded then was 7, the number continued to remain high at 122 on Saturday.

“Yesterday we announced that two activities –– construction activities and opening of factories because the poor such as migrant laborers have faced the most difficulty during the lockdown. Today, only 900 cases have emerged for the first time, I hope that as and when the cases keep on decreasing in the upcoming weeks, we will continue to unlock further. We want the economic activities to come back on track so that the economy can be revived,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.