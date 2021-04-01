Delhi records hottest March since 2010: IMD

On Monday, the city saw the maximum temperature touch 40.1 degrees Celsius, the highest since 1945. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

A month after it recorded the second warmest February since 1901, Delhi saw the warmest March in 11 years.

The average maximum temperature recorded by India Meteorological Department for March this year was 33.1 degrees Celsius, highest since 2010.

The normal average maximum temperature for the month is 29.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature in 2010 was 34.1 degrees Celsius. According to IMD officials, the main reason behind the higher temperatures is the lack of western disturbances, something that was experienced in February as well.

A short relief is on the cards for the coming three days, after which another heatwave is likely across northwest Delhi.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 34.6 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The minimum was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Strong winds are expected in the city on Thursday, with the temperature likely to be between 34 and 18 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to rise slowly to 37 degrees by next Wednesday.

Over the past six months, Delhi has seen several temperature extremes. The last October was the coldest in 58 years and December saw the coldest day ever. This January saw higher than usual cold waves. February, however, saw the temperatures soaring after a bitter winter.