Delhi records highest power demand of season so far, crosses last year’s peak

Delhi touched its peak power demand for the season so far on Thursday, crossing last year’s peak.

The demand on Thursday was recorded as 6,499 MW. Last year’s peak demand was 6,314 MW on June 29.

According to discom officials, while the power demand soared to 6,329 MW at 11.18 pm on Wednesday, it touched 6,499 MW at 3.10 pm on Thursday. The increase, officials said, has been rapid over the past 10 days.

“The daily peak power demand has increased by over 10% in 48 hours and over 40% from June 1. It also crossed last year’s peak of 6,314 MW,” an official said.

The maximum temperature was 42.2 degrees on Wednesday, the season’s highest so far. On Thursday, it fell to 39.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The minimum on Thursday morning was 29 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The humidity on Thursday, however, was higher at 68%.

Last year, the peak power demand was lower because of the lockdown and industries and factories being shut during summers.

Discom officials said that the increase in power demand corresponds to the gradual unlocking in Delhi and the weather.

Since the lockdown has not been lifted fully in the city, the peak power demand is expected to be lower than earlier estimates. It is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW and 7,400 MW, though the original estimates were around 7,900 MW, officials said.