Delhi records highest April peak power demand

With persistent heat wave conditions, Delhi’s power demand has been on the rise. The city’s peak power demand hit 5,735 megawatt Tuesday, which is the highest ever for the city in the month of April, according to BSES officials.

The peak power demand of 5,735 MW recorded at 3.30 pm Tuesday is a sharp rise from a peak of 4,469 MW on April 1, and 4,040 MW on March 1. This year, the peak power demand crossed 5,000 MW for the first time on April 8, at 5,036 MW.

On Monday, the city’s peak power demand was 5,641 MW. From April 1 to 19, the demand has crossed the 5,000 MW mark on nine days, according to BSES officials. In contrast, in 2020 and 2021, the peak power demand had not crossed 5,000 MW on any day in April. The peak power demand in April 2021 was 4,372 MW on April 16. It was even lower in April 2020, when it stood at 3,362 MW.

A rise in the demand similar to this year’s was recorded in April 2019, when it crossed 5,000 MW on seven days, but later in the month, after April 24. The peak recorded in April this year was even higher than the previous record of 5,664 MW on April 30, 2019. Delhi’s power demand was high even in March this year, going by data from BSES officials. The peak demand in March was 4,648 MW on March 31, the highest ever for the month.

A lower peak of 3,725 MW was recorded in March last year, while it stood at 3,775 MW in 2020. It crossed the 4,000 MW mark in March 2019, but hit a peak of 4,016 MW, lower than the peak demand this year.

Going by the rise in demand, the city’s peak power demand for the summer this year could cross the 8,000 MW mark for the first time and hit 8,200 MW, officials said. The highest ever peak power demand for the summer was recorded in 2019 at 7,409 MW.