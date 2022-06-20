Delhi records coolest June day in eight years

Delhi recorded its coolest June day in eight years, with the maximum temperature dipping to 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature was 24.5 degrees. Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The city has seen light rain in several parts for the past four days. According to IMD officials, light rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday as well.

Delhi has got 23.8 mm of rainfall against a normal of 31.1 mm since June 1.

The maximum temperature is set to rise to 32 degrees Celsius on Monday, and by the end of the week, it is expected to settle at around 38 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The IMD had on Friday said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Delhi in the next four days under the influence of a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and of southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea at lower tropospheric levels.

It issued a ‘Yellow’ alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain, for four days starting Saturday.

IMD officials expected that the monsoon will reach Delhi around its set date of June 27. Last year, the agency had forecast that it would arrive in Delhi about 10 days before its usual date but it reached the city only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.