Delhi records coldest February day in four years

Delhi on Monday recorded its coldest February day in four years, after light rain in several parts of the NCR and calm overnight winds triggered dense fog across the Capital. The maximum temperature settled at 17.5 degree Celsius, five notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature, however, settled at 10.4 degrees, two notches above normal.
Dense fog lowered visibility to 100 metres for several hours at Safdarjung and Palam. The weather conditions, however, helped improve Delhi’s AQI, which dropped to 210 from 265 a day earlier, but remained in the ‘Poor’ category. The temperatures are expected to rise by this weekend.
Gurugram saw a similar trend, with the AQI improving to ‘Moderate’ at 191 on Monday from 206 a day earlier, while Noida’s AQI dipped to 238 from 252.
February, meanwhile, is expected to remain warmer and relatively dry, according to forecasts.
Senior meteorologists attributed the fog formation to stable atmospheric conditions driven by the overnight rain spell. High moisture levels, coupled with very weak winds, allowed cool air to get trapped near the ground, resulting in fog. “After the overnight rain, there were only very light winds which didn’t allow the moisture to disperse. This is why, earlier when rainfall was heavier on January 23 and 27, no such fog was seen because stronger winds had prevented it,” said R K Jenamani, senior scientist and head of weather forecast services, IMD.
The IMD also said that a fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the higher reaches of the Himalayan region from Monday night. Another Western disturbance is expected to impact Northwest India from the night of February 5.
The IMD said the rest of the week is expected to see shallow to moderate fog with partly cloudy skies.
The temperatures are forecast to rise during the weekend.
The air quality is forecast to be in the ‘Poor’ range, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.
