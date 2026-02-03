Delhi records coldest February day in four years

Delhi shivers on coldest February day in four years as rain and dense fog pull maximum temperature down to 17.5°C. (File)

Delhi on Monday recorded its coldest February day in four years, after light rain in several parts of the NCR and calm overnight winds triggered dense fog across the Capital. The maximum temperature settled at 17.5 degree Celsius, five notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature, however, settled at 10.4 degrees, two notches above normal.

Dense fog lowered visibility to 100 metres for several hours at Safdarjung and Palam. The weather conditions, however, helped improve Delhi’s AQI, which dropped to 210 from 265 a day earlier, but remained in the ‘Poor’ category. The temperatures are expected to rise by this weekend.