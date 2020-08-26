Delhi records 75% drop in entry of commercial vehicles

The number of commercial vehicles, from tempo travellers to 16-wheeler trucks, have seen a drop of more than 50%.

Even as lockdown conditions are relaxed, there has been a 75% drop in the number of vehicles entering Delhi from 13 toll points at the borders. On an average, around 1.5 lakh commercial vehicles are now entering Delhi per day. This figure used to be roughly 6 lakh in pre-Covid times.

A senior South MCD official said the biggest fall — almost 85% — has been in the number of taxis and app-based cab aggregators entering Delhi. The number of commercial vehicles, from tempo travellers to 16-wheeler trucks, have seen a drop of more than 50%, he said.

Depending on their size and category, commercial vehicles entering Delhi have to pay environment compensation cess between Rs 700 and Rs 1,400, and toll between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000.

Officials said data indicates business in the capital is yet to pick up, particularly in the construction sector, as a large number of vehicles not coming in are ones that would typically carry goods and fittings related to ongoing projects. “The tourism-related business is naturally close to nil,” the official said.

“The maximum share of vehicles coming are ones carrying essential goods and vegetables,” he said. Those carrying factory and industrial products are coming in, but have seen a sharp drop by more than half, he said.

With several firms asking employees to work from home, and people also going out less to socialise, the business of cabs has taken a hit, the official said. This, along with partial lockdowns, like the one on weekends in Haryana, has further affected traffic movement. This has naturally resulted in a drastic fall in revenue, which is down from roughly Rs 80 crore per month to Rs 15 crore now.

“Revenue from monthly passes, mostly used by cab-based aggregators, has seen a massive fall from over Rs 35 crore per month to less than Rs 4 crore,” said the official.

