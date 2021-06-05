Delhi records 414 fresh cases and 60 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate at 0.53%

A patient receives treatment inside the CWG Covid Care Centre in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi continued to decline on Saturday with the city recording 414 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

In the same period, 77,694 people were tested, out of whom 414 tested positive. The city’s positivity rate is now at 0.53%. There were 60 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

With the number of daily cases dipping consistently, 4,864 out of the 6,756 Covid ICU beds in Delhi were lying vacant on Saturday.

The Delhi government also announced on Saturday that lockdown restrictions in the city will be further eased from the coming week, with markets and shopping malls re-opening on the basis of an odd-even numbering system and Delhi Metro services resuming with 50% capacity.