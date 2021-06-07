Delhi records 231 new Covid cases, lowest since March 2; test positivity rate positivity rate dips to 0.36 pc

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi recorded the lowest daily cases since March 2 on Monday, at 231 with the positivity rate dipping further to 0.36%.

The sharp drop in cases in the city was preceded by a lockdown, which was partially eased last week wherein construction and factories were allowed to restart. On Monday, as part of the second instalment of unlock, markets, malls and stand alone shops were allowed to reopen as were offices with 50% staff. The Metro was also allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity.

Delhi has seen a total of 14.2 lakh Covid cases since March last year and 24,627 deaths. Close to 14 lakh people have recovered. On Monday, only around 2,800 people remained in hospitals and the city had 5,208 active cases. Over 1,900 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones, however, still remains over 11,000. Most of these are micro containment zones, which includes a handful of houses or a building where three or more cases have been recorded.