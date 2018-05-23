Delhi: Recorded music in pubs will continue, says Manish Sisodia

Issued on May 16, the circular states that only “live singing/playing of instruments by professionals shall be allowed” in case of L17 licence holders. (File) Issued on May 16, the circular states that only “live singing/playing of instruments by professionals shall be allowed” in case of L17 licence holders. (File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday said pubs in the city are free to play recorded music, claiming that the excise department circular on them being allowed to play “only” live singing by professionals was issued without his clearance. In a note to Excise Commissioner Amjad Tak, Sisodia also claimed that newspapers “misinterpreted” the circular and that it does not pose a ban of any nature. “The file was not shown to me before issuing the order. However, after perusal of the order, I have found that the order is not posing any ban of such nature,” Sisodia said.

Issued on May 16, the circular states that only “live singing/playing of instruments by professionals shall be allowed” in case of L17 licence holders (independent restaurants that serve alcohol) — a category under which most pubs in the capital fall. Pub owners in the city had objected to the circular saying it would affect their business.

“In exercise of powers conferred under rule 53 (4) of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the undersigned hereby directs all the licensees of the department holding L-17 licence to do business in strict compliance of provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Excise Rules, 2010… Violation of these rules shall lead to strict action as per law,” it stated. When contacted, Tak claimed there was no ban. Asked if the circular does not imply that any form of music other than live singing was banned, he said, “I cannot comment on the interpretations.” He didn’t comment on Sisodia’s claim that the circular was not shown to him before it was issued.

“Considering the confusion created by misinterpretation of the order, excise department needs to issue a clarification order with respect to the above,” Sisodia’s note added. Subsequently, the department issued a fresh circular stating that the previous circular is to be understood only in the limited context of para 53(4) and nothing more should be read out of it. “Moreover, on the issue of playing of recorded music in the restaurants, no new direction has been issued by the Excise Department,” the circular, issued by Deputy Excise Commissioner Praveen Mishra, states.

