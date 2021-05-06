Delhi witnesses moderate rain, thunderstorm in several parts of city

According to IMD, northwest India is expected to have light showers over the next four-five days due to western disturbances.

Delhi witnessed moderate rain, cloudy sky, and thunderstorm in some parts of the city on Thursday evening bringing the mercury down, giving much-needed respite to the people of the city. The rain was accompanied by 30-60 kmph speed wind according to IMD.

The people had earlier woken up to a warm Thursday morning with minimum temperature settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. As per the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was expected to be around 39-degree Celsius.

According to IMD, northwest India is expected to receive light showers over the next four-five days due to western disturbances.

Earlier, the IMD forecast predicted thunderstorm or duststorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in entire Delhi and parts including Sadulpur, Bharatpur, Bhadra, Adampur (Rajasthan), Nuh, Sohna, Aurangabad, Palwal, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Manesar in the evening.