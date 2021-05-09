scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 09, 2021
Delhi received 499 MT oxygen on May 8 against 700 MT ordered by SC: Raghav Chadha

On Saturday, only four healthcare facilities in the national capital, with 1,271 oxygen beds, sent out oxygen shortage SOS calls, the city government said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 9, 2021 7:54:30 pm
A health worker adjusts an oxygen cylinder at a Shaihnai banquet hall, converted into a COVID-19 isolation center, in New Delhi.

Delhi received just 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8 against the average supply of 700 MT ordered by the Supreme Court, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

Over the last week, the city got an average of 533 MT oxygen daily, which is 76 percent of the quantity directed by the SC.

The Delhi government supplied 15.50 MT of oxygen to these hospitals, according to official data.

