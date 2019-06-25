Delhi: Rebel AAP MLAs seek time on notice

Rebel AAP MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai have sought more time from the Delhi Assembly Speaker to reply to a notice over charges of defection to the BJP.

The hearing on the complaint, filed by AAP national spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, is scheduled on Tuesday. The two MLAs had announced that they had joined BJP in the first week of May, just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Sehrawat, the Bijwasan MLA, however had told The Indian Express that they never officially joined the party.

In their replies, both MLAs said newspaper clippings annexed with Bhardwaj’s petition were “illegible”. They also said that the clippings should be typed and translated for them to submit a response.

“I request you to defer the hearing on June 25 and grant me six weeks time from the date of supply of clear typed and translated copies of the petition and annexed documents,” Bajpai wrote in his reply. ENS