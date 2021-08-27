Delhi: Ready to reopen, say private schools, but buses won’t ply yet

Private schools in the city Friday said they were making preparations to reopen schools from September 1 for students of classes 9 to 12, after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the government’s decision in this regard.

“Immediately after the notification, I had a meeting with all my mid-level officials, and we re-drafted all the SOPs we had laid down earlier. We had a long meeting and we are making necessary requirements with regard to their (children’s) physical and mental safety. We have fixed the staggered timings for entry, we have made signages saying no sharing of food, etc. Tomorrow and on the 31st, we will also have sessions with parents on what they should keep in mind while sending their wards to school,” said Mount Abu School principal Jyoti Arora.

However, she said school buses will not ply from September 1 as it was the “biggest challenge” right now. “We don’t have any idea right now whether parents want to continue with school transport or have their own arrangements. For that, we have made a proforma which will be circulated to gauge interest. Bus routes will also have to be reworked accordingly. So all these activities will take some time,” she said.

Bal Bharati Public School principal L V Sehgal also said they are “absolutely ready” to reopen from September 1. “All our SOPs are in place because we had prepared it last year itself, so we are ready to open. We have mentioned each and every step for the comfort and safety of students. School buses will not run immediately, as we are still waiting on guidelines on that,” he said.

The Indian School principal Tania Joshi said that even after receiving the DoE circular, approval will be sought from parents. “We will then start in whatever we can. But it has to be hybrid learning; we can’t have the whole class coming in. Hours will have to be restricted. Covid protocol has to be kept in place. We will take decisions keeping all these things in mind,” she said.