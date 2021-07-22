Delhi: Ration distribution gathers pace, some hiccups remain

While the city has 1,998 fair price shops, 1,440 were open during the day. (File)

The distribution of foodgrains under PDS gained pace in Delhi on Wednesday, after the food department took note of the dismal figures of day one, but the one nation one ration card scheme remained grounded due to a technical glitch.

While only 0.85 per cent beneficiaries managed to collect ration on Tuesday, when the distribution for July started, the number improved to 7.67 per cent on Wednesday. However, across Delhi, only 18 transactions took place under ONORC.

According to official records, there are 17.78 lakh ration card holders in Delhi, of whom 15,513 collected ration on Tuesday and 1.21 lakh on Wednesday.

The monthly distribution of ration usually starts around the 10th of every month but was delayed due to training to handle e-POS (electronic point of service) devices for ration dealers. While the city has 1,998 fair price shops, 1,440 were open during the day.

“On Tuesday, the main issue was inadequate stock of regulation foodgrains at shops. The additional foodgrains supposed to be distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) have reached shops. So the department ordered ration dealers on Wednesday to start distributing without waiting for complete regular stock to reach their shops to ensure people are not turned away. Once adequate regular stock arrives, that can be disbursed over the next few days,” a food department official said.

Under the National Food Security Act, beneficiaries under the priority and priority state household categories are entitled to 5 kg of foodgrains per month while Antyodaya Anna Yojana households receive 25 kg wheat, 10 kg rice and 1 kg sugar. Till Diwali, beneficiaries of every category will get additional 5 kg of foodgrains free under PMGKAY.

“Things improved on Wednesday as compared to day one. But the ONORC category beneficiaries are facing issues due to a glitch in the portal. We hope the government will take cognizance so that a large section of migrants is not deprived of ration,” said president of the PDS Welfare Association, Shailendra Kumar.

The Delhi government had on Monday announced it will implement the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme and activate e-POS devices at all ration shops in the city. The order paves the way for migrants in Delhi with ration cards registered in other states to collect their monthly share of rice, wheat and sugar. The Supreme Court had on June 29 ordered Delhi, West Bengal, Assam and Chhattisgarh to implement the scheme by July 31.