Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan staffer among two held for duping 22 people

Two men — a 38-year-old head constable of Delhi Police posted with the VIP security unit headquarters and a 33-year-old multi-tasking staffer (MTS) working with Rashtrapati Bhavan — were arrested for allegedly duping at least 22 youths by promising them jobs at the President’s official residence. Several teams of the Crime Branch are conducting raids to nab another MTS staffer, believed to be the operation’s mastermind.

Police said the arrested include head constable Harender Singh and the MTS, Moti Lal. Singh was posted with Rashtrapati Bhavan last year and Lal has been working there for three years. “We have registered an FIR of cheating at South Avenue police station based on a complaint. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch” said Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav.

Initial investigation revealed the alleged racket was being run by Singh and the two multi-tasking staffers. Police said the role of a senior official is also being probed. “The two staffers arranged meetings on the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan where they allegedly called the victims for fake interviews,” an officer said. Following these “interviews”, the victims would allegedly be given fake job letters and told that a medical test would be done next. The accused then allegedly collected money to the tune of lakhs from them.

Police said the incident came to light after the President’s personal office staff received complaints of a fake job racket being operated by Rashtrapati Bhavan staffers.

“The case was filed on a complaint filed by Satish Kumar, who hails from Meerut. He named three persons and said a friend had informed him about them. He met them regarding his son’s job, and they assured him employment, asking Kumar to send his son for an interview,” an officer said.

Kumar alleged that after the “interview”, his son was given an appointment letter by them and they took Rs 4 lakh. Police said the matter was exposed after his son went to join the job and was told by security personnel that he had a forged letter.

During investigation, police found 22 people with similar complaints. They are now conducting raids to arrest another accused whose name was mentioned in the FIR.