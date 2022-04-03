Delhi: Rapid rail corridor will be designed to handle medical emergencies

Stations and train coaches of the Rapid Rail Transit Corridor between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut will be designed to handle health emergencies, for which a green corridor will also be provided in which trains will not stop at any intervening station, officials said.

Infrastructure, including lifts, escalators and platforms, at the stations will be different from those used in other rail systems like the Metro and will be designed to accommodate wheelchairs and stretchers, the officials added.

“The lifts will be big enough to accommodate stretchers, wheelchairs and people, like in hospitals. Currently, if there is an emergency, people approach the traffic police seeking a green corridor which also disrupts traffic movement but here in rapid rail any person/patient can reach Delhi-NCR’s big hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung and others in 55 minutes without any traffic or extra charges usually spent on ambulances… for which a green corridor will be provided,” said a senior official of the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

“The entire infrastructure for the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is being designed to ensure that the network is compatible to handle rare medical emergencies. The designs of RRTS stations and train sets are compatible to accommodate wheelchairs and stretchers. This will also provide ease of access even for people who are specially abled,” the official said, adding that the train coaches will have separate spaces for wheelchairs and stretchers.

Under the first phase, the rapid rail network will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, the station will connect Sarai Kale Khan, Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar and Jangpura. In the second phase, the corridor will connect central locations in Delhi like INA, Jorbagh, Munirka, Aerocity and the airport. “These stations will also facilitate seamless interchange with Delhi Metro stations to provide seamless connectivity,” said the official.

“If one has to reach big hospitals like AIIMS or Safdarjung in Delhi from Meerut, Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar (railway station) or Sarai Kale Khan (Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station) for urgent medical attention, RRTS would be the most efficient and convenient mode of travel which can help save precious lives.”

From May, the NCRTC will start trial runs on the priority corridor from Sahibabad to Duhai. Construction of the 17-km priority corridor will be completed and inaugurated for public use in March 2023, while the full 82-km stretch from Delhi to Meerut will be ready by 2025.