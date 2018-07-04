Delhi: 4-yr-old rape victim from Satna airlifted to AIIMS

The girl’s rape sparked outrage and protests. (Representational Image) The girl’s rape sparked outrage and protests. (Representational Image)

A 4-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and left to die in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Sunday was airlifted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Tuesday, where doctors said they are “prepared for surgery”.

The girl’s rape sparked outrage and protests. Police said the accused, 27-year-old teacher Mahendra Singh Gond, has been arrested. Police said the accused allegedly kidnapped the girl, who had been sleeping in the courtyard, took her to a jungle a few kilometers away, raped her and left her under a tree. He thought she had died, the police said.

The girl, after being found, was rushed to a local hospital, from where she was taken to Satna district hospital.

On Tuesday, she was admitted to AIIMS at 7:05 pm. A team of doctors are working under paediatric surgeon Shilpa Sharma. A senior doctor said, “If surgery is required, it will be planned accordingly.”

