Delhi rape-murder: Accused waited 45 minutes for ‘right moment’ to abduct girl

Singh, 29, has been in police custody for two days. (File Photo)

Accused cab driver Bashu Kumar Singh, who allegedly raped and killed a 10-year-old, told police that he waited 45 minutes for the “right time” to abduct her, a police source said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday when the girl was sleeping with her parents on a footpath near a Metro Station in South Delhi.

Singh, 29, has been in police custody for two days. During his questioning, police said he revealed the brutality of the crime.

What accused told police

Sources said Singh told investigators that he was heading to Gurgaon after dropping a passenger in South Delhi in the early hours of Monday. Around 3.30 am, he spotted the girl sleeping with her parents near the Metro station.