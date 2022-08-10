Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

At least six rape cases and seven cases of molestation have been registered every day in the national capital so far this year as crimes against women see an upward tick, date from Delhi Police revealed.

In the first six months of this year, more than 1,100 rape cases have been registered in Delhi. The Delhi Police says that the rise in cases is because of the active registration and the introduction of women-friendly helplines and booths.

According to the data, there has been a 6 per cent increase in rape cases and a 17 per cent rise in cases of molestation and assault on women this year. 1,480 molestation and assault cases have been registered from January to July 15. In the same period last year, 1,244 such cases were registered.

There has also been a significant increase in kidnapping and abduction of women cases this year. 2,197 kidnapping cases have been registered between January and July 15, a 20 per cent increase when compared to last year.

Senior officials claim that in most cases, the accused are known to the victim and the crime takes place at or near her residence.

Following the pandemic, cases of domestic violence have also seen an upward tick with more than 2,704 crimes being reported this year as against 2,096 cases last year.

Previous data shows that in about 1.22 per cent of rape cases, the accused is not known to the victim. Also, more than 60 per cent of the accused were arrested within 7-8 days of the incident. The Police claim that over 95 per cent rape cases have been chargesheeted from last year.

Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police Spokesperson, said, “Cases of sexual abuse/assault are a criminal as well as a social problem. On the preventive side, we ensure that children and young women are aware that they can approach the police and our helpline numbers are put out. The Delhi Police takes these crimes very seriously and efforts are made to ensure compassionate treatment is meted out to the survivors. Since most of these crimes happen behind the walls, the police only come to know about them as and when they are reported.”

Nalwa added: “The data also indicates that in around 99.5 per cent of the cases, the accused are known to the victim. The increase in rape cases is also an indicator of the high reporting of such crimes. Our main objective is to ensure an enabling atmosphere for complainants to come forward and seek our help. More and more women officers are posted in the field, pink booths have been set up, dark spots identified and intensive patrolling is done in such areas. Women help desks function round the clock in police stations and special helpline numbers for women have been set up.”