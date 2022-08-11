scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Delhi Women’s Commission issues notice to police over schoolgirls’ rape

Three minor schoolgirls were allegedly raped in Rohini by a man who had offered to book them train tickets to Mumbai

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 1:16:52 pm
The girls escaped when he took them to Kashmere Gate in old Delhi.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi Police after three minor schoolgirls were allegedly raped by a man who had offered to book train tickets for them.

The DCW said that it has received a complaint from the three girls, aged 14, 15, and 15 respectively, who had gone to New Delhi Railway station on July 6 planning to take a Mumbai train. The girls had met a stranger there who had offered to book tickets for them and took them to his residence in Rohini.

“Two women in the house gave the girls a drink with intoxicants, after which they were allegedly raped by the man. When the girls asked him to send them to Mumbai, he said that he would get them married in Rajasthan,” said the officials.

The DCW has sought the FIR copy and details of the accused from the police and asked the police whether the minors had been produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The Commission also asked for copies of all CWC orders, reports of action taken and steps taken by the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force by August 14, in the light of similar incidents.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:16:52 pm

