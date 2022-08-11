Delhi Women’s Commission issues notice to police over schoolgirls’ rape

August 11, 2022 1:16:52 pm
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi Police after three minor schoolgirls were allegedly raped by a man who had offered to book train tickets for them.
The DCW said that it has received a complaint from the three girls, aged 14, 15, and 15 respectively, who had gone to New Delhi Railway station on July 6 planning to take a Mumbai train. The girls had met a stranger there who had offered to book tickets for them and took them to his residence in Rohini.
“Two women in the house gave the girls a drink with intoxicants, after which they were allegedly raped by the man. When the girls asked him to send them to Mumbai, he said that he would get them married in Rajasthan,” said the officials.
The girls escaped when he took them to Kashmere Gate in old Delhi.
Subscriber Only Stories
The DCW has sought the FIR copy and details of the accused from the police and asked the police whether the minors had been produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
The Commission also asked for copies of all CWC orders, reports of action taken and steps taken by the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force by August 14, in the light of similar incidents.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
Pune: Snack centre looted following quarrel over Dahi Handi contribution, 10 booked
Himachal assembly begins debate on no-confidence motion against BJP govt
Mumbai: Two succumb to injuries in Monday’s fire in Worli chawl
Rajasthan Police data refutes Ashok Gehlot’s claim of rising rape-murder cases, shows decline in two years
Pune Rural police arrest eatery staff for stabbing colleague to death
Mumbai: 266 kg marijuana seized, 2 arrested
Hyderabad: Duo arrested for manufacturing narcotics in makeshift lab
Eknath Shinde camp keeps Uddhav Thackeray loyalists out of Assembly panel
Former Mumbai mayor demands action against flag manufacturer for defective tricolours
Delhi University plans courses on art of being happy, emotional intelligence from this academic year
In Mumbai, 75 artists give a creative shade to India’s past, future
Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale