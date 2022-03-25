Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

scorecardresearch
Friday, March 25, 2022
By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: March 25, 2022 2:16:09 pm
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks in the Vidhan Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Delhi ranked third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.

According to the survey, Delhi’s per capita income grew 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22.

The Economic Survey report for the financial year 2021-22 was presented in the Assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22, it said.

“Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) records a growth of 17.65 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at Rs 9,23,967 crore,” the report added.

Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 1,450 crore in 2021-22.

