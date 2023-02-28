scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Men barge into cable TV office in Outer Delhi, open fire; youth injured

The assailants fired three rounds at the victim Hitesh, 22, who was being treated in a hospital. The police said they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

A screengrab of the incident (Via ANI)
Men barge into cable TV office in Outer Delhi, open fire; youth injured
A 22-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot injuries after two men entered a cable television office in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola and fired three rounds at him Monday afternoon, said the police. The police identified the victim as Hitesh, who was being treated at a hospital.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera and the police confirmed the authenticity of the visuals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said they received a PCR call regarding the firing incident at the office of the cable television and broadband internet service provider at Chanchal park. The caller said three unknown men came on a bike in front of their office building and two entered it. One of them fired three rounds at Hitesh, the caller told the police.

Two other boys — Rohan, 16, and Varun, 18 — who were in the office along with Hitesh ran away when they heard the gunshot sound.

The DCP said the assailants fired at the glass above the office and fled the spot on their motorcycle. Their motive was yet to be ascertained, said the police.
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 13:50 IST
