From Dasaratha to Angad, politicians shine on Delhi’s Ramlila stage

After a two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the stage is set in Delhi this year for grand Ramlila celebrations, with several politicians, including three Cabinet ministers, playing different roles in the 10-day festival.

While Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey will play the role of Vishwamitra Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste will play the role of Nishad Raj, said Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee. Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal will sing bhajans, Kumar added.

“The life of Ram is a lesson for people, especially for people in the government…how he has worked for all sections…people at the helm of affairs should learn a lesson from him,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Brijesh Goyal, who is essaying the role of Angad.

Meanwhile, Northeast Delhi MP, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, will play the role of Kewat at the Luv Kush Ramlila and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who has enacted the role of sage Attri in the past, is playing King Dasaratha.

The Luv Kush Ramlila began at the Red Fort ground on September 26 and will culminate on Dussehra, October 5. The ground has also been decorated with 75 flags to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Vijender Gupta (left) and Brijesh Goyal Vijender Gupta (left) and Brijesh Goyal

Kumar said that the committee has invited President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Dussehra and their confirmation is awaited. PM Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other dignitaries often visit Ramlila venues in Delhi.

Politicians in Delhi have a long history of performing at Ramlila events. While former minister for science and technology Harsh Vardhan played the role of King Janak, Sita’s father, former minister of social justice and empowerment Vijay Sampla played the role of Himavat, Parvati’s father.