At Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, thousands of farmers demand GST rollback, MSP 

Thousands of farmers belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a group under the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), held a massive rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan Monday morning.

Protesting against the farm laws and policies and demanding minimum support price on wheat and pulses and removal of GST on agricultural activities and equipment, they also warned of a “chakka jam” in Delhi and other states if their demands aren’t met.

The protest was organised over a year after Samyukta Kisan Morcha held a year-long protest at Delhi’s borders against the farm laws.

The BKS stated that it has sent a list of their demands to the Centre and will wait for six months. Their demands include a complete rollback on GST on agricultural activities, scaling up funds for PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and effective relief policies to help farm animals and trade.

Hemraj Patel, a wheat and sugarcane farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, said, “We can also block roads and protest for months if our demands aren’t met.

We aren’t happy with the present scenario. The government decided a MSP on crops but do they check what happens at mandis? We were told our wheat would be sold around Rs 2,000 per quintal but there are middlemen who manage to sell it at Rs 1,500 per quintal. How is that fair for us? Shouldn’t the government intervene in such cases, especially since it’s a daily practice. Farmers are still suffering.”

Among the protesters were men and women from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states. Kamal Kumar Rai, a farmer from Vidisha who grows wheat and pulses on his land, said: “Due to inflation in all sectors, we now have to pay expensive water bills and spend more on fertilisers, medicines and crops. We want the government to understand that the GST is affecting our income. We want them to remove this. I came with my friends in a jeep. Some farmers came in buses. Today’s protest is to show our unity. We have decided to give the Centre some time. We will come back and block roads if our demands aren’t met.”

Other farmers blamed the Prime Minister and Centre for making “poor” policies and not keeping a watch on the mandis. Raman Kumar, a farmer from Rajasthan’s Barmer district, came with his neighbours and other locals. He said: “The money we get under the PM-Kisan scheme isn’t enough to feed families. We want the government to increase it from Rs 6,000 to at least Rs 10,000- Rs 15,000. The unfair practices at the mandis should be stopped. Whoever is indulging in this should be punished. We are disappointed that the Centre doesn’t think about farmers and their schemes haven’t helped a single person. We will keep protesting in our villages and come to Delhi to get justice.”

The Kisan Garjana Rally witnessed up to 2,000-5,000 farmers who returned after protesting in Delhi. Their delegation met with senior officials and submitted their demands to them.

“We don’t care who is in power. Our families are still suffering. We thought about the protest for months and have come here to attract the Centre’s attention. Our crops and animals are suffering because of inflation and ill-practices. The export of our crops is also a disorganised sector which needs to be addressed. Everyone except the farmer is earning money…,” said Suraj Singh, a farmer from Bhiwadi area.