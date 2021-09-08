BJP, RSS assure organisers Ramlilas will be held physically in Delhi this year

The BJP and RSS have assured Ramlila committees that the Ramlila will be held physically this year.

In a meeting held in Jhandevalan temple meeting hall on Tuesday, in which RSS Delhi unit head Kulbhushan Ahuja, BJP leader and DDA member Narendra Chawla, BJP vice-president Ashok Goel, MCD leaders and over 60 Ramlila organisation committees participated, it was decided to hold the event in its physical form this year in the national capital.

Lav Kush Ramlila Committee secretary Arjun Kumar said they have been given nods of approval from the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporations of Delhi and Archaeological Survey of India to use their grounds.

While the leaders of the corporations have given verbal approval to hold Ramlila events on their grounds and parks, the final call will be taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on the modalities.

According to the latest Covid-19 guidelines, the DDMA prohibits any sort of religious gatherings in the national capital.

Kumar said they now need permission from DDMA to hold Ramlila, but as preparations have to be made in advance they will go ahead with it.

A senior BJP leader said the organisers have assured they will follow all Covid protocol put in place, and will ensure limited seating capacity, Covid testing of participants, and other norms that the authorities enforce.

Several BJP leaders like Goel, former mayors Narender Chawla and Avtar Singh, district president Anil Sharma, councillor Ravi Kaptan, former councillor Rakesh Gulliya and former MLA Rajesh Gehlot organise Ramlilas in the capital every year.

Before the pandemic, Ramlila events across the capital were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Even though the Delhi government had allowed Ramlila celebration last year with strict guidelines, most organisers had refrained from holding the event due to the pandemic.