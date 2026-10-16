Cockroach effigy alongside Ravan at Delhi Ramlila, organiser says ‘symbolises filth’

Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad will have an unusual companion going up in flames at a Ramlila in Delhi this year: a 30-foot-tall cockroach.

The organising body behind the annual event, the Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, said the decision was not politically motivated, adding that the insect represented “filth and dirt”. The committee said the initiative is part of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.

“Burning the cockroach effigy is meant to reinforce the message of the victory of good over evil and cleanliness,” Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, told PTI.

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He added that the “cockroach” will also feature among the ‘asuras’ in Ravan’s army. The event will be held in Delhi’s Pitampura.