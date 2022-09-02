scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

At Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Metro station, permanent exhibition on gallantry award recipients

rajouri exhibitionFamily members of five gallantry award recipients were felicitated at the inauguration of the exhibition by DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar. (Express photo by Sanchi Garg)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set up a permanent exhibition at the Rajouri Garden Metro station dedicated to recipients of gallantry awards in the armed forces.

metro exhibition “Veerta aur Vikas” exhibition at Rajouri Garden metro station. (Express photo by Sanchi Garg)

The exhibition, named ‘Veerta aur Vikas’, also documents the growth of the Delhi Metro. The exhibition comprises around 13 panels occupying around 100 feet at the Metro station. One of the panels lists the names of 21 soldiers who have received the Param Vir Chakra so far. The exhibition also contains a panel on the “major events” of India since Independence and a timeline of the Delhi Metro’s genesis and growth spanning 32 years from the time that it was first recommended. It now covers 391 km with 286 metro stations.

rajouri metro According to DMRC, the exhibition has been placed at the Rajouri Garden metro station since it is a busy interchange station. (Express photo by Sanchi Garg)

Family members of five gallantry award recipients were felicitated at the inauguration of the exhibition by DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar. Mukesh Khetarpal, father of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, thanked the DMRC for the exhibition and said that he hopes that the people who pass through the station will be inspired by it, and by what the gallantry award recipients had done.

Susheela Sharma, mother of Ashoka Chakra recipient Major Mohit Sharma after whom the Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar Metro station is named, suggested that a citation be placed at the station so that people know what gave the metro station its name. “The country remembers the people who dedicate their lives to the nation,” she said.

According to DMRC, the exhibition has been placed at the Rajouri Garden metro station since it is a busy interchange station.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:00:39 am
